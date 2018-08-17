(Bloomberg) -- Slovenian lawmakers are poised to approve election runner-up Marjan Sarec as prime minister, denying power to the populist winner of an inconclusive June ballot and breaking a two-month political deadlock in the euro-area country.

Sarec, a former comedian who shot to fame in an unsuccessful presidential bid last year, will be backed by as many as 52 of parliament’s 90 lawmakers in a vote on Friday, opening the way for him to form a minority government that will depend on the backing of the leftist Levica party. If he is confirmed as expected, it will prevent Janez Jansa, an ally of illiberal Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban, from a third term in power.

“It seems it’s a done deal,” said Nika Vrhovnik, the spokeswoman for Sarec’s List, which will rule with four other centrist and leftist political forces. Levica won’t be part of the government but “will support Sarec as prime minister,” she said.

With the European Union witnessing a wave of victories by anti-immigrant and euroskeptic parties from Italy to Poland, Sarec’s coalition marks a rare case where a fractured array of centrist forces beat back a populist challenger. His party will be joined by four others that rejected working with Jansa after he waged a staunchly anti-refugee campaign in the former Yugoslav republic of 2 million people.

The coalition includes the parties former Prime Ministers Miro Cerar and Alenka Bratusek, as well as the Social Democrats and DeSUS, which represents pensioners. It will have two weeks to present a program and nominate ministers.

Stable Government

No stranger to anti-establishment rhetoric himself, Sarec. 40, has pledged to sweep Slovenia’s elite out of state institutions.

“We believe a minority government is not necessarily an unstable government,” Levica’s Dan Juvan said by phone. “If we all stick with our agreements, the government will be stable.”

One of the new cabinet’s first tasks will be the appointment of new central bank governor, who sits on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, after its former chief, Bostjan Jazbec, left the post. The government must also start the sale of Slovenia’s largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, after the previous cabinet missed the deadline imposed as part of a 2013 financial sector bailout.

