(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Slovenia risks violating euro-area rules if the government tries to implement a law making its way through parliament to compensate investors for a 2013 banking bailout, the central bank chief said.

A bill that cleared the first reading in parliament this week follows a criminal probe and rising pressure from investors who claim the central bank was wrong to saddle them with losses during the 3.2 billion ($3.6 billion) rescue of state-owned lenders.

The attempt to make the Slovenian central bank foot the bill for the crisis has prompted the European Central Bank to warn that it would amount to breaking the region’s rules on monetary financing. Bostjan Vasle, who took over as central bank governor in January and has a seat on the ECB’s Governing Council, said the law can be changed. But as it stands now it won’t work.

"It’s forbidden for central banks to finance the tasks of the government -- what the law proposes goes against the basic principle of modern central banking," Vasle said in an interview Thursday in the capital, Ljubljana. "Implementing the law that’s currently under discussion in the parliament would be an obvious violation of principles of monetary financing."

Under Attack

The financial-sector rescue, which was approved by the European Commission and the ECB, wrote off 963 million euros in bonds and stocks so that investors would share some of the burden with taxpayers.

“I still believe we were convincing enough in explaining that monetary financing is not the way to solve the issue,” Vasle said. “This could be adopted in the next readings.”

Now the Court of Audit is doing a two-tier revision related to daily operations of the central bank and the bank bailout. Prosecutors are probing abuse-of-office allegations against Vasle’s predecessor, Bostjan Jazbec, and his former team over their role.

The European Commission has also sued Slovenia for seizing ECB documents in a raid at the central bank three years ago. Jazbec and the central bank deny any wrongdoing.

“This indeed is a very worrying development for me,” Vasle said. “It’s not only Slovenia, but there are many instances where the central bank is under serious attack.”

--With assistance from Carolynn Look.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jan Bratanic in Ljubljana at jbratanic@bloomberg.net;Piotr Skolimowski in Frankfurt at pskolimowski@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Balazs Penz at bpenz@bloomberg.net, Michael Winfrey, Andras Gergely

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.