(Bloomberg) -- Slovenia’s president picked Bostjan Vasle to lead the country’s central bank and sit on the council that sets the euro zone’s monetary policy, a surprise choice after two initial front-runners failed to secure the backing of the five-party ruling coalition.

President Borut Pahor nominated Vasle on Friday, his office said in an email. Previously, Prime Minister Marjan Sarec’s party had said it favored Joze Damijan, an economics professor who once called the euro currency “dead.” Sarec’s coalition partner, former premier Alenka Bratusek, backed another economics professor, Igor Masten, who holds more traditional views on the euro. Vasle is the head of the state economics research office.

“The candidate meets high professional criteria and possesses the required experience to perform the job,” Pahor said in the statement. Pahor’s office will host a public presentation of Vasle Dec. 6. Slovenia’s parliament must vote on the nomination within 30 days.

This is Pahor’s second attempt to find a central bank chief after lawmakers shot down his first nominee in October. His new nomination comes amid a cloud of uncertainty among eastern European countries with representation on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council. Latvia’s delegate to Frankfurt is fighting bribery charges, and Slovak central bank Governor Jozef Makuch on Tuesday said he will step down on March 1, without giving a reason for the move.

If approved, Vasle would replace former Governor Bostjan Jazbec, who resigned early in May. He stepped down amid a police investigation into the central bank’s role in a 2013 bailout of state lenders that cost taxpayers 3.2 billion euros ($3.7 billion).

A group of those investors want their money back, and they’re pushing for legislation that will force the state to grant compensation that could reach hundreds of millions of euros. Whoever next controls Banka Slovenije will have influence over that legislation.

