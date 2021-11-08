(Bloomberg) -- Support for Slovenia’s minority government hit a record low as criticism builds over its handling of the coronavirus epidemic.

Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s government, in power since 2020, is now supported by 19.5% of citizens, according to a monthly poll by Mediana, Delo newspaper reported on Monday. No margin of error was given.

President Bohur Pahor said last week he will call regular elections for the first possible date in April of next year. Opposition parties have demanded a snap vote.

With its vaccination campaign stalling and citizens bypassing Covid certificate rules, Slovenia is now among the nations hardest hit by the latest wave of infections on per capita basis.

Reluctant to impose a lockdown, the government imposed a ban on public gatherings and night clubs and limited bar and restaurant working hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.