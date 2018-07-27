(Bloomberg) -- Slovenian lawmakers gave political parties another two weeks to form a ruling coalition after the winner of June elections failed to muster a majority from the record nine parties that made it into parliament, STA newswire reported.

The assembly voted to give parties until Aug. 10 to propose a governing tie-up. The former Yugoslav republic and European Union member is trying to resolve a deadlock that may result in snap elections after the ballot produced no outright winner.

Democratic Party leader Janez Jansa won the most votes but not enough to govern alone, and he has been shunned by most parties in coalition talks after he ran a nationalistic, anti-immigrant campaign. Runner-up Marjan Sarec has said he will try to muster a majority among as many as seven parties but has so far been unable to do so.

To contact the reporters on this story: Misha Savic in Belgrade at msavic2@bloomberg.net;Jasmina Kuzmanovic in Zagreb at jkuzmanovic@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James M. Gomez at jagomez@bloomberg.net, Michael Winfrey, Andrea Dudik

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.