Slovenian PM to Face His Second No-Confidence Vote of the Year

(Bloomberg) -- Slovenia’s government will face a second no-confidence vote this year as the opposition criticizes Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s nationalist agenda.

Pressure is mounting on Jansa to step down before the motion takes place -- probably next week. The populist leader, an ally of Hungary’s Viktor Orban, recently faced protests over corruption allegations he denies, as well as attacks on media and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

December’s exit of a key party from the ruling coalition boosted the opposition’s efforts to oust three ministers from Jansa’s minority government.

With the opposition currently short of the 46 votes needed for the no-confidence vote to pass, its outcome is unclear.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.