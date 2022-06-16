(Bloomberg) -- A slow progress of the monsoon in India so far could slightly delay sowing of major crops such as paddy, but the rainfall activity will gather pace and compensate for any shortfall, according to the weather department.

Rains have been 32% below normal so far in the June-September rainy season, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department said. However, the situation is improving and the monsoon is expected to cover major parts of central and eastern India in the next three days, he said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on Thursday.

Agriculture is the main source of livelihood in India, with nearly two-thirds of population dependent on it. The monsoon’s progress in the coming weeks holds the key to crop production, rural demand and inflation. India’s grappling with soaring food prices as unprecedented heat waves this year damaged some crops, prompting it to curb wheat exports, a move that rattled global markets.

India is the world’s second-biggest grower of wheat, rice, sugar and cotton, and the top importer of edible oils. It also depends on seasonal rains to fill reservoirs that irrigate winter crops sown in October and November.

The weather office predicted a normal monsoon for a fourth year, with cumulative rainfall seen at 103% of the long-term average. The rainy season arrived in the southern state of Kerala, its first entry point, three days ahead of its usual June 1 schedule, but its progress has been slow in some areas.

The sowing of major crops such as rice and soybeans has just started. Any significant adverse impact on crops is not likely as ample rainfall is expected in the second half of June, which will spur sowing, Mohapatra said.

“It is still very early to extrapolate from the first couple of weeks to say that the season will fail,” Barclays Chief India Economist Rahul Bajoria said in an interview Wednesday. “But if rainfalls are 15% to 20% below the normal levels that will pose a pretty significant risk.”

