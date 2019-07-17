(Bloomberg) -- TDR Capital, the private equity firm that owns the Stonegate Pub Co., is considering an acquisition of the U.K.’s EI Group Plc, people familiar with the matter said.

A deal could be announced as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. No final decisions have been made and the discussions may not lead to a transaction, they said. EI Group, which owns more than 4,400 British pubs, has a market value of about 902 million pounds ($1.1 billion).

The deal could be the second take-private for TDR in a month. London-based TDR agreed to buy U.K. online used-car seller BCA Marketplace Plc for 1.9 billion pounds in June. Private equity firms are scoping out opportunities buy out publicly held companies in the country after concerns about Brexit led to a slow start to the year.

A representative for TDR declined to comment. EI didn’t immediately respond to requests outside of regular business hours.

EI leases, owns and manages pubs and has property assets valued at about 3.6 billion pounds, according to its website. The company had net debt of 2 billion pounds at the end of 2018, according to its annual report.

TDR’s pubs include the Slug & Lettuce, Yates and Walkabout chains. The firm established Stonegate in 2010 to buy 333 pubs from Mitchells & Butlers Plc and has since more than doubled its size through acquisitions, according to its website.

