(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Texas factory activity slumped at the start of the year to its second-lowest level since shortly after the onset of the pandemic, adding to a drumbeat of regional surveys showing the contraction in manufacturing is gaining pace.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said its general business activity index slid 17 points in January to minus 27.4, which included a sharp slowdown in both production and capacity utilization.

Results of the survey, released Monday, showed that more than a third of respondents indicated that business activity was getting worse. Manufacturers in New York state and in districts of the Philadelphia, Richmond and Kansas City Fed banks were also downbeat.

Those tones represent a departure from government data showing the US economy had plenty of momentum entering the new year.

Read More: GDP Grew 3.3% Last Quarter, Capping Unexpectedly Strong Year

Factory indexes compiled by the New York and Richmond regional Fed banks slid to their lowest levels since May 2020. In the Kansas City Fed district, manufacturing contracted at the fastest rate since July.

One Texas producer of fabricated metals said Fed interest-rate hikes “have all but stopped demand,” while a furniture maker indicated “(our) heads (will be) in the sand for the next 18 months.”

At the same time, comments from manufacturers in the Kansas City Fed region were split between optimism and pessimism.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.