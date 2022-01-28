(Bloomberg) -- Fears of rising rates have slowed junk bond issuance to three-year lows, spelling trouble for companies needing to refinance debt and bankers waiting to sell billions to fund major acquisition deals.

Sales of high-yield bonds are down by more than 50% so far in 2022, the worst start to a year since 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The majority of bonds that managed to get issued have almost immediately lost value as traders bet on looming interest-rate hikes, leaving investors cautiously guarding their cash.

That doesn’t bode well for bankers planning to launch a host of jumbo-sized transactions driven by buyout financing for the likes of U.K. grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd and cybersecurity software maker McAfee Corp. Around 25-30 billion euros ($28-$34 billion) of non-investment grade debt for M&A deals was expected to come to the market in the first quarter.

“We will start to see wider pricing certainly, obviously the rising cost of capital is bad for all assets, both risk and risk-free,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management.

High-yield issuers have only printed around 5.7 billion euros of bonds this year, compared with 12.9 billion euros for the same period in 2021, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Meanwhile, just four deals out of the 13 issued are trading higher than when they priced.

In an example of the rising stress, Italian football club FC Internazionale Milano SpA was forced to pay a considerably higher price for its latest bond sale this week than its existing interest rate, as investors demand compensation for riskier names.

For buyout financing that banks have already funded with pre-arranged terms, the higher costs could potentially eat into their fees.

Skeptical Era

Debt traders are factoring in a faster pace of global policy tightening following the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week, seeing almost five Fed and Bank of England interest-rate increases and the first move from the European Central Bank this year.

That will mean higher borrowing costs particularly for issuers who want to lock in longer-term debt, which has already been hit hard in secondary markets, said Ben Thompson, co-head for leveraged finance in Europe at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“We’re entering into a more skeptical era now and fixed-rate investors are much more price sensitive and cautious, especially on the lower quality names,” he said. “The lesser known companies, or ones with history, will be a harder sell this year based on what we’ve seen so far.”

High yield saw the largest outflows in the week through Jan. 26 since September 2020, Bank of America Corp. analysts wrote in a note to clients on Friday. Investor anxieties are extending to investment-grade and insurance buyers who have dominated the junk sector in recent years and become some of the biggest buyers of BB-rated debt -- which sits at the top of the junk-rated debt spectrum.

The rewards for these so-called tourist investors jumping into higher risk credit isn’t paying off as much lately either. European high-yield bonds are set to post the worst monthly performance on a total returns basis since March 2020.

“It seems like there’s less participation from those corners now and considering interest from those parts made up in some cases 75% of order books of BB-rated names, it could be quite the game changer if that bid starts to dwindle,” said David Newman, who helps manage about $3 billion as chief investment officer for global high yield at Allianz Global Investors.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Europe

Europe’s primary market slowed this week to about 24 billion euros of sales, below the expectations of 86% of respondents to a weekly Bloomberg News survey.

Offerings on Friday so far involved four deals to raise at least 1.6 billion euros equivalent, including from Atlas Copco Finance and Bpifrance

London airport Heathrow flagged to investors a risk to covenants in 2022 if cash flows from passengers are more than 15% below forecast Move follows the Civil Aviation Authority’s annual decision on airport charges

Sustainable-linked issuance could take a greater share of Germany’s Schuldschein market as investors clamor for ethically-focused debt, according to Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale, one of the top arrangers

Deutsche Bank is targeting 15 billion to 20 billion euros of debt issuance this year, primarily in senior non-preferred notes

Asia

Primary issuance in the U.S. currency dropped to $4.1 billion this week from $5.5 billion last week, the lowest such weekly figure so far this year amid high volatility in financial markets as Federal Reserve set the stage for raising interest rates.

New dollar notes sold by Asian companies outside Japan decreased for a third straight week

China Cinda Asset Management Co. and Islamic Republic of Pakistan were the biggest borrowers in the market, each selling $1 billion of bonds

Americas

Athenahealth Inc. sold the leveraged loan portion of a broader $9.25 billion debt offering Thursday that helps finance its leveraged buyout, led by Hellman & Friedman LLC and Bain Capital

A multi-currency deal for Hunter Douglas’ buyout by 3G Capital and its founding family was one of at least nine investor outreach events scheduled for Thursday, the busiest day for meetings in almost two months

