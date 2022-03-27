(Bloomberg) -- A sharp reversal in Thailand’s baht has sent it heading back toward a key resistance level, with the prospect of a dovish central bank meeting this week threatening to add to a growing list of bearish catalysts.

Having finished February as Asia’s best-performing currency, the baht has slumped about 3% against the dollar in March, falling to second worst in the region behind the beleaguered yen. A breach of the closely watched 34 per dollar level -- just one percentage point away -- would take it to a five-year low and open up the door for further losses.

The divergence between the Bank of Thailand’s dovish policy stance and a hawkish Federal Reserve -- which has already started rate hikes -- is one of the main reasons for the baht’s selloff. A widening current account deficit as the outlook for tourist arrivals worsens and energy import bills balloon has also weighed on the Southeast Asian nation’s currency.

“While the Federal Reserve has turned significantly more hawkish, the Bank of Thailand still leans slightly dovish given the weak domestic economic recovery -- this is a negative for the currency,” said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South-Asia FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

The Thai central bank -- while warning of inflation risks -- left its key rate unchanged in February as the nation’s economy struggled to recover with little support from its main drivers of tourism and exports. Baht bulls will be hoping policy makers change their tune at Wednesday’s meeting given price rises in February hit their highest since 2008.

If they don’t, a widening spread with Treasuries and deteriorating real yields will keep pressuring the currency, particularly if global funds continue selling the nation’s bonds.

Oil Dependence

Another complication is pressure from the surging oil price. Thailand’s oil trade deficit as a percentage of GDP is one of the largest in the region and the nation has a high share of energy costs in its consumer inflation basket, according to Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities in Singapore.

“Much depends on oil prices and risk sentiment as the baht has a high correlation with oil prices,” Kotecha said. “There is a growing risk of it breaking thirty four.”

Hopes that a pickup in tourism would bolster the baht are also fading. In the absence of Chinese visitors, Russians were the largest group of travelers to Thailand in January before that nation’s invasion of Ukraine and arrivals from the country are now expected to halve this year to 250,000.

Furthermore, seasonal dividend repatriation outflows will also weigh on the currency, according to Standard Chartered’s Devesh.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

Monday, March 28: Hong Kong trade

Tuesday, March 29: Australia retail sales, South Korea consumer confidence

Wednesday, March 30: Bank of Thailand rate decision, New Zealand building permits

Thursday, March 31: China PMI’s, Australia job vacancies and building approvals, South Korea industrial production and business surveys, Thailand trade and BoP current account balances, India 4Q BoP current account balance

Friday, April 1: Australia home loans value, New Zealand consumer confidence, China Caixin PMI, South Korea trade balance, Indonesia CPI

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.