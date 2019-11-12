(Bloomberg) -- If September brought a glimmer of hope that Hong Kong’s battered economy was stabilizing, early data from last month offer a reality check. A purchasing managers’ index slumped to a fresh record low, while small-business confidence and property transactions also edged down. More pain may be in store: Unrest this week has become so severe that a top police official on Tuesday warned that Hong Kong’s society “has been pushed to the brink of a total breakdown.”

