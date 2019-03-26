(Bloomberg) -- Sweden only has itself to blame as businesses and investors seek cover from the worst slump in the Nordic country’s currency in a decade.

That’s the verdict of former Prime Minister Goran Persson, who says joining the euro would protect the country against the volatility of the currency markets.

“This is a good illustration of a vulnerability that’s completely self-inflicted when we decided to stay outside the euro," Persson, who served as prime minister from 1996 to 2006, said in an interview on Friday in Orebro, Sweden.

Having weakened successively since 2014, the selloff has deepened this year and made the krona the world’s worst major currency. A long economic expansion is cooling, which is raising doubts the central bank will be able to lift interest rates above zero. The slump is pressuring large parts of the economy, in particular those businesses that rely on imports.

Persson, who served as finance minister during Sweden’s economic crisis in the early 1990s, has long advocated that Sweden should adopt the common currency and is still convinced it will join up at some point. A solid majority of Swedes rejected the euro in a referendum in 2003 and support for abandoning the krona remains tepid.

As chairman of mining group LKAB, Persson has a front-row seat to the impact of the currency swoon.

As a “large export” company “we are making good profit off the weak krona,” he said. “But it’s making it more difficult to address internal problems here at home since there’s a low sense of crisis-awareness," he said.

He said neighbors such as Finland (a euro country) and Denmark (krone pegged to the euro) have delivered “decent” economic developments without a floating currency as a cushion.

The issue of joining the euro might resurface should foreign investors start circling around Swedish assets that are “on sale" due to the weak krona, Persson said. The “dramatic” slump has a clear connection to the Riksbank’s negative rates, he said.

“The Riksbank is in a really bad position, he said. “They really have painted themselves into a corner.”

Sweden now could face an economic downturn with little scope for monetary policy stimulus, leaving the burden to fiscal policy.

“But fiscal policy is about very small volumes compared to what an interest rate cut can create,” he said.

