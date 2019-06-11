(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Optimism among small U.S. businesses rose to a seven-month high in May as companies increased capital spending plans, suggesting firms remain confident economic growth will continue

Chief economists at two Wall Street houses are questioning the conventional wisdom that the Federal Reserve is about to start cutting short-term interest rates to sustain the economic expansion

Apple has a backup plan if the U.S.-China trade war gets out of hand: Its primary manufacturing partner has enough capacity to make all iPhones bound for the U.S. outside of China if necessary

The U.K. labor market performed better than forecast in the three months through April, which may strengthen the hawkish comments coming from the Bank of England about interest-rate hikes Complicating the BOE message are the hard-to-ignore threats to growth

Germany is at risk of a recession amid escalating protectionism that is weighing on the export giant, according to Sentix

