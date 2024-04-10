Small-Cap Funds in India See First Outflow After Over Two Years

Small-cap funds in India saw the first monthly outflow since September 2021 as shares of such firms plunged following the regulator’s warning of potential exuberance.

Investors took out 941.7 million rupees ($11.3 million) from the small-cap funds in March, according to data released by industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India Wednesday. That compares with inflows of 29.2 billion rupees in February.

The outflows came as the Securities and Exchange Board of India in late February asked mutual funds to take steps, including potentially moderating flows into small- and mid-cap plans. The direction came amid concern that some parts of the nation’s $4.5 trillion stock market have become overly exuberant.

Following that, an index of small-cap stocks lost more than $80 billion in market value by mid-March. However, it recovered losses in the following weeks with bullish investors putting the regulatory warning about market froth behind them.

While investors pulled out funds from small-caps, they extended faith in broader equities, plowing money into stock funds for a 37th straight month in March.

“The stress test results in the small and midcap space coupled with high valuations could be the reason for flows to ebb,” said Anand Vardarajan, a business head at Tata Asset Management. “Large-cap funds have benefited at the margin as investors may be moving in here due to relative valuation comfort.”

