Stocks rose, led by companies tied to a broader economic reopening, amid easing concern that the Federal Reserve would boost rates sooner than expected. The dollar climbed.

Most major groups in the S&P 500 gained, while the Russell 2000 Index of small caps outperformed other U.S. equity benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average -- which made its debut 125 years ago -- also rose. Banks advanced as the chief executive officers from the largest lenders were testifying before Congress. Ford Motor Co. surged on plans to boost spending on electric vehicles.

Investors have been weighing prospects for an economic rebound against the threat of price pressures. While there are multiple factors that could prompt jitters as stocks trade near all-time highs, this week’s reassurance from Fed officials has bolstered the market. As they look to damp concern that inflation would translate into a bond-buying slowdown, U.S. three-month 10-year implied swaption volatility -- a closely watched gauge of how much prices may move over the period -- has slumped.

“There’s a lot of hope that what we’ve done to-date is going to prove to be pretty robust and ultimately help create sustainable both growth and, to a certain extent, inflation,” George Bory, managing director for the fixed-income strategy and product specialists team at Wells Fargo Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “If that fails, well then the market’s going to head lower and perhaps meaningfully lower. Again, that’s not our central case, but that would be the biggest risk.”

For Craig W. Johnson, technical market strategist at Piper Sandler & Co., economic uncertainty and volatility could remain high as traders await clarity on inflation trends and tapering prospects.

“Investors appear to be giving the Fed the benefit of the doubt with their transitory inflation forecast, but we suspect the window of confidence could close without supporting evidence in coming months,” he said.

Some other corporate highlights:

Reddit favorites GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared -- delivering more losses to skeptics who have piled on bets against the two companies.

CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. fell on news that Amazon.com Inc. is reportedly considering launching physical pharmacies.

Retailers Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. climbed on better-than estimated results. Nordstrom Inc. tumbled on disappointing margins.

Here are some events this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 12:54 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2202

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.4123

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 109.07 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.56 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.21 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.75 per cent

Commodities