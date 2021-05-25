Stocks tied to a broader economic reopening led gains on Wednesday amid easing concern the Federal Reserve would boost rates sooner than expected. The dollar climbed.

Energy producers and retailers in the S&P 500 advanced, while tech companies were little changed. The Russell 2000 Index of small caps climbed 2 per cent, outperforming major U.S. equity benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average -- which made its debut 125 years ago -- fluctuated throughout most of the session. Banks advanced after the chief executive officers from the largest lenders testified before Congress.

Investors have been weighing prospects for an economic rebound against the threat of price pressures. While there are multiple factors that could prompt jitters as stocks trade near all-time highs, this week’s reassurance from Fed officials has bolstered the market. As they look to damp concern that inflation would translate into a bond-buying slowdown, interest-rate volatility has tumbled.

“The market really today is hitting that sweet spot where macro fears are in decline, and simultaneously, microeconomic reality is improving,” said Lawrence Creatura, a fund manager at PRSPCTV Capital LLC. “Anything that indicates a less hot environment is positive because it means that the Fed can sit on their hands that much longer. The interesting phenomenon that’s occurring simultaneously is that consumer-facing companies are reporting sizzling results.”

For Craig W. Johnson, technical market strategist at Piper Sandler & Co., economic uncertainty and volatility could still remain high as traders await clarity on inflation trends and tapering prospects.

“Investors appear to be giving the Fed the benefit of the doubt with their transitory inflation forecast, but we suspect the window of confidence could close without supporting evidence in coming months,” he said.

Some corporate highlights:

Ford Motor Co. surged on plans to increase spending on electric vehicles.

Reddit favorites GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared -- delivering more losses to skeptics who have piled on bets against the two companies.

Retailers Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. climbed on better-than estimated results. Nordstrom Inc. tumbled on disappointing margins.

Here are some events this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.2193

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.4122

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 109.15 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.58 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to -0.21 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.75 per cent

Commodities