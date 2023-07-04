Small Investors Should Get In on IPOs, Thatcher Think Tank Says

(Bloomberg) -- Individual investors in the UK should be guaranteed access to initial public offerings, which are often reserved for big institutional shareholders, according to a report endorsed by the City minister.

The Centre for Policy Studies, an influential Conservative think tank co-founded by former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, called for a proportion of new equity in every IPO to be allocated to the general public to unlock £1.8 trillion ($2.3 trillion) of savings.

High regulatory hurdles to investing and an “overly cautious attitude” to risk are putting millions of Britons off buying shares, the report says. Meanwhile, there’s growing concern over companies shifting their stock listings to the US from London.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith said there was an opportunity to “knock down regulatory barriers” after Brexit to raise investment in the UK. “Increasing individual share ownership is also about changing culture, attitudes to risk and supporting individual responsibility,” he added.

The report, written by former government adviser Nick King, says politicians should prioritize share ownership alongside home ownership to recreate the 1980s-style boom that occurred under Thatcher.

Calls for increased participation in IPOs by retail investors come amid pressure from the government on banks. It wants them to pass on higher savings rates to customers quickly to ease the pressure on consumers caused by soaring inflation and rising mortgage rates.

Retail investors in the UK control just 21% of assets under management — the lowest of any major European nation, according to the CPS think tank.

London’s IPO market has suffered in recent years, with a number of high-profile flops. Restaurant delivery service Deliveroo allowed retail investors to buy £50 million of its shares through PrimaryBid when it floated at 390p per share, but they have since fallen to about 118p.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.