(Bloomberg) -- Firefighters near San Francisco are battling a small wildfire on a hillside under power lines operated by PG&E Corp.

The blaze on San Bruno Mountain, covering about 5 acres, is roughly 50% contained, said Caroline Cheung, a spokeswoman for the city of Brisbane, by telephone. The city said the fire is under the Jefferson Martin power lines, which are operated by PG&E. Brisbane is located just south of San Francisco, between the city and the bay.

“The fire department is confident it will be kept to that acreage,” the City of Brisbane said in a tweet.

PG&E crews are on-scene at the blaze, the company said in a statement.

The blaze comes as PG&E has preemptively cut power to 750,000 homes and businesses as high winds leave the region at risk of wildfires. The utility filed for Chapter 11 in January facing $30 billion in liabilities from wildfires blamed on its power lines.

READ MORE: Millions Face Days in Dark in Widespread California Blackout

--With assistance from Joe Ryan.

To contact the reporters on this story: David R. Baker in San Francisco at dbaker116@bloomberg.net;Nic Querolo in New York at jquerolo1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Doan at ldoan6@bloomberg.net, Reg Gale, Pratish Narayanan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.