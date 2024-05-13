(Bloomberg) -- A smaller group of European Union members may need to go it alone on breaking down capital-market barriers should a bloc-wide solution remain elusive, according to EU economy chief Paolo Gentiloni.

“I am convinced that in the coming months with the new political cycle this will be a strong and deep priority,” he said, referring to the so-called capital markets union. “If consensus will not be reached, some member states will move forward together to find more advanced solutions.”

The EU has failed to make much progress on the matter since the project was launched a decade ago. The issue has become more urgent as the bloc faces huge financing needs for the climate and digital transition that can’t be met by public funds at the same time as it seeks to boost defense spending.

“From my perspective our very strong preference is to see progress on capital markets across all member states,” Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe told reporters on Monday. “If we all act together the possibility of even great rewards in the future is bigger.”

Donohoe said the threat of a breakaway CMU group may motivate others to embrace a broader agreement.

“Some countries indicate they may look to enhance their cooperation with each other,” he said. “My strong hope is that that acts as a catalyst for all of us acting together to achieve the highest common denominator.”

Officials say underdeveloped markets compared with the US are undermining the EU’s strategic autonomy and encouraging businesses to seek funding abroad, or even leave the continent entirely. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has added to the sense of urgency, saying progress would be the best way to prepare the EU for the potential economic disruption from a return of Donald Trump to the White House.

Gentiloni, who is the European Commissioner for the Economy, spoke after a report by former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta last month suggested that the project needed a better name.

“There will be a discussion on the CMU based on a report from the former governor of the Banque de France proposing what is called a Savings and Investments Union, same name that was used by Enrico Letta in his recent report,” he said. “Apart from the names, the idea is to move forward.”

Euro-area finance ministers plan to discuss CMU over dinner in Brussels, where they will hear from former French central banker Christian Noyer.

“I will also be aiming to get agreement on a work plan from the Eurogroup to turn our statement into action,” Donohoe said.

(Updates with Donohoe starting in fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.