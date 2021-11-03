(Bloomberg) -- Smartmatic Corp. filed a fresh round of defamation suits over claims that the voting-machine maker rigged the 2020 presidential election, this time against Newsmax Media Inc. and One America News Network.

Newsmax and OAN owner Herring Networks Inc. knew they were spreading “lies” by reporting that Smartmatic fraudulently flipped millions of votes away from then-president Donald Trump, according to suits filed on Wednesday. The suit against Herring was filed in federal court in Washington, and Smartmatic said it also sued Newsmax in Delaware state court. The complaint against Newsmax couldn’t immediately be verified.

“Smartmatic became collateral damage as these companies sought to build audience and profit at all costs,” Chief Executive Officer Antonio Mugica said in a statement.

London-based Smartmatic, whose technology is used in elections from the Philippines to Estonia, filed an earlier suit against Fox News and its top on-air talent, as well as Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s main lawyers in the fight to overturn the election results, and former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, who appeared on the network.

Theory Lives On

Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud, which helped trigger the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, gained traction with millions of Americans who continue to believe last November’s election was stolen with help from Smartmatic and a competitor, Dominion Voting Systems Inc. Trump said in a statement less than two weeks ago that the election was the “real insurrection” and the riot was “the protest.”

Smartmatic alleges Newsmax spread the lies to compete with Fox, and that viewership “skyrocketed” as a result. Newsmax and OANN both ignored one glaring fact, according to the suits: its voting machines were only used in Los Angeles County.

Dominion, based in Denver, has similar suits pending against the networks as well as Giuliani, Powell and MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell, who also spread the conspiracy theory on TV. All the defendants have denied wrongdoing and moved to dismiss the claims.

