(Bloomberg) -- Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital is close to an agreement to acquire smaller rival Goshawk Aviation for about $7 billion, including debt, Reuters reports, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The deal between the two privately held, Dublin, Ireland-based lessors could be announced as soon as next week, Reuters quoted the people as saying.

SMBC Aviation Capital’s shareholders include Sumitomo Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, according to its website. It has more than 750 owned, managed and committed aircraft.

Goshawk is owned by Hong Kong-based conglomerate NWS Holdings and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises. Its owned, managed and committed fleet consists of 222 aircraft, Goshawk’s website says.

A spokesperson for SMBC Aviation Capital declined to comment to Reuters. Goshawk did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the agency said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.