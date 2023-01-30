(Bloomberg) -- SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. lost money for the third consecutive quarter, underscoring the continued damage from a trading scandal at the brokerage of Japan’s second-largest banking group.

The securities arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. posted a record 14.9 billion yen ($115 million) in net losses for its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, exceeding the previous quarter’s record 5.7 billion yen deficit, according to a statement Monday.

The firm said rising rates in Europe and the US, together with worries of an economic slowdown, caused an unstable market environment. The “influence of the suspicion of illegal stabilization transaction has affected,” it also added.

Allegations of market manipulation have buffeted SMBC Nikko alongside headwinds in the financial industry where deal-making and equity trading have slumped amid market volatility. The company in July said it was carrying out “emergency” cost cuts after tumbling into a loss, and its Chief Executive Officer Yuichiro Kondo is forgoing compensation for six months to take responsibility for the scandal.

Tokyo prosecutors are seeking 18 months in prison for a former SMBC Nikko executive as well as 1 billion yen in penalties for the firm in relation to the alleged stock market manipulation. The verdict is scheduled for Feb. 13.

--With assistance from Patrick Winters.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.