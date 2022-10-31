(Bloomberg) -- SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. swung to its biggest quarterly loss on record, underscoring the deepening impact of a trading scandal at the brokerage of Japan’s second largest banking group.

The firm also signaled personnel changes are in the works, and wasn’t optimistic that business will bounce back quickly.

The securities arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. posted 5.7 billion yen ($38.5 million) in net losses for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, exceeding the previous quarter’s deficit, according to a statement Monday. The company said the fallout from the scandal along with rising interest rates in Europe and the U.S. and declining investor sentiment weighed on earnings.

The loss adds to challenges for Chief Executive Officer Yuichiro Kondo as he seeks to retain clients. The revenue hit from market rigging allegations in the quarter was likely about 15 billion yen, in particular affecting bond underwriting and secondary trading, Shinsuke Ushijima, SMBC Nikko’s finance chief, said on a call. The firm is planning to make personnel decisions in relation to the scandal at the “proper time,” the executive said.

The accusations of stock manipulation have weighed heavily on SMBC Nikko, causing corporate clients to take their business elsewhere. Meanwhile, global economic headwinds from the energy crisis to a slowdown in China’s economy have shrunk fees for equities trading and dealmaking. The firm in July said it was carrying out “emergency” cost cuts after reporting its biggest quarterly loss in more than a decade.

The company expects market conditions to remain severe in the three months through December and cannot predict how much business will return once it submits improvement steps to the regulator, Ushijima said.

SMBC Nikko admitted to charges of market manipulation at a Tokyo court hearing last week, following an investigation that led to employee arrests and regulatory penalties against the brokerage.

Japan’s financial regulator had earlier this month punished the broker in a fresh blow to its reputation, ordering it to suspend operations related to block trades for three months.

SMBC Nikko and six of its employees were indicted earlier in the year for allegedly propping up share prices for transactions known as block offers, in violation of Japan’s financial laws. Former executives Trevor Hill and Alexandre Avakiants, who are among those accused, have denied wrongdoing, according to local media reports.

