(Bloomberg) -- SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. posted its first quarterly pre-tax loss since at least 2009, as a scandal over alleged stock market manipulation caused some companies to take business away from the Japanese brokerage.

The securities arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lost 600 million yen ($4.6 million) on a before-tax basis in the three months ended March 31, the first loss since it became part of the banking titan in 2009, according to a spokesman and a statement Thursday. The company eked out 1.9 billion yen in net income because of tax refunds.

The scandal over SMBC Nikko’s alleged attempts to underpin share prices for trades known as block offers accelerated during the fourth quarter, rocking Japan’s financial industry. Tokyo prosecutors have charged SMBC Nikko and six individuals in relation to the affair, including former deputy president Toshihiro Sato.

“We sincerely apologize for causing our customers and others trouble,” said Shinsuke Ushijima, SMBC Nikko’s head of the planning unit and finance chief, at an earnings briefing Thursday. He estimated that SMBC Nikko has lost about 10 billion yen in revenue during the last fiscal year because the incident caused some clients to take investment banking and trading business elsewhere.

The company’s larger rivals, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Daiwa Securities Group Inc., made money in the fourth quarter although they struggled in the face of increased economic uncertainties caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and monetary tightening by many major central banks.

It is “difficult” to tell exactly how much impact the scandal has had on SMBC Nikko’s profit compared with the effects of market turbulence in recent months, Ushijima said. SMBC Nikko continues to suspend block offers, he said.

