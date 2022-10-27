(Bloomberg) -- SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. admitted to charges of market manipulation at a Tokyo court hearing, following an investigation that led to employee arrests and regulatory penalties against one of Japan’s largest financial groups.

Chief Executive Officer Yuichiro Kondo, representing the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., made the admission on the first day of a district court trial on Friday. “Once again we apologize for causing trouble to society,” he told the packed courtroom.

SMBC Nikko and six of its employees were indicted earlier in the year for allegedly propping up share prices for transactions known as block offers, in violation of Japan’s financial laws. Former executives Trevor Hill and Alexandre Avakiants, who are among those accused, have denied wrongdoing, according to local media reports.

The scandal has hit SMBC Nikko’s profit, forcing it to undertake emergency cost cuts and hindering efforts by parent Sumitomo Mitsui to strengthen investment banking. This month, both firms were punished by the country’s financial regulator, with the brokerage ordered to suspend operations related to block trades for three months.

Japanese institutional investors “tell us not to give any business to brokerages that have violated the law,” said Takahiro Oashi, senior fund manager at Asahi Life Asset Management. SMBC Nikko’s admission probably signals it wants to “get this thing behind it” as quickly as possible so institutions will resume business with the firm, he said.

SMBC Nikko has been contrite throughout the scandal. After the regulatory penalties were announced, the firm and Sumitomo Mitsui said they would take steps to prevent a recurrence and regain trust of stakeholders.

The former executives still awaiting trial are more likely to put up a fight, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Shin Tamura. They probably didn’t have any sense that what was happening was illegal, he said.

Block trades have been used in Japan in recent years as companies increasingly unwind so-called cross-shareholdings. A panel commissioned by SMBC Nikko found in June that the firm made “inappropriate and unfair” stock purchases tied to such trades, in an attempt to prevent sharp price declines.

Hill, SMBC Nikko’s former head of equity, told the Wall Street Journal in April that the trades were proper and vetted.

