(Bloomberg) -- The alleged market manipulation scandal at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. is the latest case that highlights the risks facing foreign executives in Japan because of the country’s “pre-modern” justice system, according to a former Japanese prosecutor.

There is little impetus within the Asian nation to reform its justice system, and foreigners caught up in it can find themselves in an “extremely challenging position” to protect their own rights, Nobuo Gohara told reporters at a press conference in Tokyo. That’s partly because of language issues, he said.

Japan’s system has been criticized for its conviction rate of more than 99%, which means that trials are viewed as practically forgone conclusions.

Trevor Hill and Alexandre Avakiants, two former executives at the Japanese brokerage, are among six individuals indicted for allegedly propping up the prices of stocks in relation to so-called block offers. Both men dispute the charges, according to media reports.

The high-profile indictments come after a protracted saga at Nissan Motor Co. that also shone a spotlight on foreigners in the Japanese justice system. Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan chairman and Renault SA chief executive officer, famously escaped from Japan to Lebanon at the end of 2019 by hiding in a box on a private jet.

Ghosn’s deputy Greg Kelly did face trial in Japan. He received a suspended sentence earlier this year for helping Ghosn underreport compensation in 2017 but was cleared of charges for other years. Ghosn described it as a “face-saving” ruling for Japan.

“Non-Japanese who work in Japan need to be cautious,” said Gohara, who stressed that he didn’t believe Japanese authorities are targeting foreigners in particular. “We need to institute a proper criminal justice procedure in Japan, but the forces within our nation are not strong enough to insist on this.”

Gohara, the representative lawyer of Gohara Compliance and Law Office, served as a prosecutor for decades in Japan until he retired from that job in 2006.

Tokyo prosecutors have charged SMBC Nikko and the six individuals in relation to the trading scandal. Staff of the brokerage are alleged to have used the firm’s proprietary trading desk to put in large buy orders for certain stocks before the market close in Tokyo. Their alleged aim was to prop up prices before the brokerage sold large chunks of those companies’ shares outside the open market for clients.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Hill, SMBC Nikko’s former head of equity, said it was “business as usual” for prop traders to buy a “big cheapening stock.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.