(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.’s shares fell by their most since November, after executives warned of further pressure on its profitability.

The Shanghai-based chipmaker, already constrained by US sanctions, said on Wednesday that economic and geopolitical uncertainties could further erode margins, after posting better-than-expected earnings the day before. Shares in Hong Kong fell as much as 7.4%, adding to a significant slump since the start of the year amid ongoing routs in the financial hub and mainland China.

Co-Chief Executive Officer Zhao Haijun added that the smartphone recovery could fade away later this year, as some clients may have placed orders for the whole year early, which could offset growth in the second half.

The Chinese company posted quarterly profit that exceeded estimates, possibly because of robust demand for Huawei Technologies Co.’s marquee smartphones powered by components made by the chipmaker.

Net income reached $174.7 million in the three months ended in December, compared to the average analyst estimate of $139.1 million. Revenue totaled $1.68 billion, the company said Tuesday, versus analysts’ projection of $1.66 billion.

As China’s top contract chipmaker, SMIC is capable of making advanced 7-nanometer chips that can power smartphones and laptops, though its technology is still years behind industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

The company’s technological advance is limited by its inability to acquire the most cutting-edge chipmaking machines due to a US-led, multinational campaign to foil China’s technological rise.

But it is planning to make more powerful 5nm chips this year, the FT reported. However, company executives did not mention any detail on Wednesday about SMIC’s efforts to advance its technology and instead said that its new capacity being built is all dedicated to less sophisticated semiconductors.

The Chinese chipmaker was instrumental in Huawei’s surprise comeback last year as it produced 7nm processors for the Mate 60 Pro smartphones. With help from SMIC, Huawei was able to return to the 5G handset market after years of US sanctions that restricted its access to advanced chips and stifled its smartphone business.

Shipments of Huawei-branded phones surged 36% in the December quarter. The Shenzhen-based company became the No.4 smartphone vendor in China and was the only major brand to gain market share in the past quarter, according to research firm IDC. Huawei was the top-selling smartphone maker in China for the first two weeks of 2024, Counterpoint Research said earlier this week.

The majority of SMIC’s business still comes from making less sophisticated semiconductors used in a wide range of devices including home appliances and electric vehicles. Sluggish demand for those components is putting pressure on its margins, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Charles Shum.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

The core challenge lies in stagnant demand for mature node chips within China, a reflection of a subdued consumer electronics market and a sluggish rebound in local smartphone sales. Compounding this issue is SMIC’s strategic shift toward filling capacity with lower-margin, commodity-type chips, typically characterized by smaller order volumes. This shift not only reduces average selling prices, but also exacerbates gross margin challenges.

— BI analyst Charles Shum

--With assistance from Jill Disis.

