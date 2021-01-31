(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. was notified by OTC Markets Group, operator of OTCQX Market, that the company’s American depositary shares have been removed from trading, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Sunday.

The filing said the removal would take effect before market open on Feb. 1. The company had earlier been notified by OTC Markets Group that its securities would be removed in accordance with the executive order by the U.S. president on Nov. 12.

In a separate filing, SMIC said that given its depositary receipts under one of its programs represented less than 0.3% of the company’s share capital, and as participation is low, it had decided to terminate it. The termination will take effect on March 4.

