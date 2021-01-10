(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. says OTC Markets Group has canceled the pending deletion of its securities SMICY and SIUIF and will reinstate both on the U.S. OTCQX market before it opens on Jan. 11, according to a company filing.

SMIC says OTC Markets Group was notified by its regulator that “they have changed their position regarding the effective date” of an executive order from the U.S. president to remove the company’s securities from OTCQX.

The SMIC securities could trade on OTCQX until Feb. 1, according to the statement. Earlier, the company had said it’s securities would be removed at the close of business on Jan. 6.

