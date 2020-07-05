(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. is seeking to raise at least 46.3 billion yuan ($6.55 billion) in a Shanghai share sale that could help China’s top homegrown chipmaker compete against global counterparts as the U.S. tighten restrictions on the sale of technology to the nation.

SMIC plans to sell 1.69 billion new shares for 27.46 yuan apiece on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board -- better known as the STAR market, according to a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday. The amount would increase to 53.2 billion yuan if a greenshoe option is exercised, the filing said. Back in May, analysts estimated a Shanghai listing could fetch somewhere in the $3 billion range.

SMIC is one of several chip companies that embody Beijing’s hope of creating a self-reliant and world-class semiconductor industry. It plans to use the proceeds to develop next-generation chipmaking to try to compete with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Like TSMC, SMIC is a so-called foundry that helps fabricate silicon based on other companies’ designs.

The initial institutional offer for the shares was 165 times oversubscribed. China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund will subscribe to 3.52 billion yuan of the IPO shares as a strategic investor. GIC Private Ltd. will invest 3.32 billion yuan.

SMIC’s shares have soared 178% in Hong Kong this year, compared with a 10% drop for the Hang Seng Index, on bets trade friction with the U.S. will force Beijing to focus more on home-grown tech and products to replace imports. China’s state-backed funds pumped $2.25 billion into a SMIC wafer plant in May.

The effort comes at a time the Trump administration is threatening to deny domestic companies like SMIC or Huawei Technologies Co. access to crucial components and circuitry. Its listing is a boost for the STAR market, which has struggled to attract major technology companies since its launch last year.

