Smoke Seen at Toyota’s HQ With 12 Fire Trucks on Scene

(Bloomberg) -- Smoke was seen at Toyota Motor Corp.’s headquarters in Toyota City, near Nagoya, with 12 fire engines on scene, the local fire station said.

A live stream of the building didn’t show any serious damage to the structure, with much of the smoke already dissipated. Images showed dozens of employees milling around outside. Several fire hoses snaked into the building.

There is currently no news on any injuries, authorities said. A spokeswoman for Toyota said that her office is still checking on the situation. No further details were given.

The smoke was coming from the eighth floor of Toyota’s building, national broadcaster NHK reported.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ma Jie in Tokyo at jma124@bloomberg.net;Masatsugu Horie in Tokyo at mhorie3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Young-Sam Cho at ycho2@bloomberg.net, Reed Stevenson, Ville Heiskanen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.