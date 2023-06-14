(Bloomberg) -- A polluted haze is cloaking the upper Midwest as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts into Minnesota and North Dakota, while the air remains relatively clear in New York and along the rest of the East Coast.

Air quality across much of northern Minnesota and eastern North Dakota has dropped to unhealthy levels, and a large area including Minneapolis-St. Paul and even Chicago’s suburbs is seeing moderate levels, according to AirNow.gov, a US government website.

Air quality alerts have been posted across much of Minnesota through 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. People with lung diseases, heart ailments, children and the elderly are urged to limit heavy exertion.

As of June 13, 461 fires were burning across Canada with 236 raging out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Around New York City air quality is mostly good, but there are few instances of moderately polluted conditions near Yonkers and across the river in New Jersey. The plume of smoke itself has once again spread across a large part of the North Atlantic and looks to be drifting over Greenland, Iceland and the UK.

