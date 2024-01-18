Smucker CEO Says Every Other Week Is Enough Time in the Office

(Bloomberg) -- JM Smucker Co. has made headlines with its unconventional return-to-office policy. Just as other firms tightened the screws on weekly in-person attendance requirements, Smucker rolled out guidelines that encouraged employees to come in during “core weeks,” roughly translating to Tuesday through Thursday every other week.

After much deliberation, Chief Executive Officer Mark Smucker and his leadership team chose this cadence as a way to preserve his employees’ quality-of-life upgrades while also dedicating plenty of time for in-person work. Employees often aren’t required to relocate to be closer to offices, such as the company’s headquarters in Orrville, Ohio, though they’re expected to pay their own way to commute if they decide to live farther away.

So far, Smucker says the policy has been a success. Many employees are making full use of the additional flexibility, choosing to live anywhere from California to Colorado to Connecticut to be closer to family and flying in for core weeks. At least a dozen companies have reached out to Smucker to ask how they make it work.

Work Shift sat down with Smucker to discuss the policy, its challenges and why big banks might choose a different path.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

How is the “core weeks” policy going?

It's going very well. It varies by function — if you're in a plant, you're there every day. If you're in an R&D function or a product development function, those teams work in a technical building with laboratories and pilot plants. There's a community of practice, where they want to share information. So those folks actually come in Monday through Thursday, every week.

But the rest of the corporate employees, we all went through the pandemic together and we realized when we were remote, our lives changed. We did things differently. We worked out at a different time of day, we took care of an ill or an elderly relative. We got our kids to school, we were able to show up on time to the soccer game.

We realized, all of us as individuals, that there really is a benefit to this, and I can still get my work done. And so the principle is “presence with purpose.” We want you to be there, and when you are there, make it meaningful.

How has the policy affected recruitment, retention, engagement and productivity?

Our attrition is down to about 7%. Productivity seems better. And our recruitment has been outstanding, because we can go outside of the Cleveland market for talent.

In many cases, we've made the choice to not ask people to move. You will be assigned to an office and it's on your dime. You have to get there during core weeks, but it’s enabled us to get great talent and retain it for half the price.

We have had so many people wanting to know how we did it. Tons and tons of people have called. Lots of big companies, other public companies.

Have you made adjustments since rolling the policy out?

When we first rolled it out, we wanted it to be based on trust, and we wanted to make sure that people understood that we still expect productivity. Because it was principles — not rules — we did see people not showing up in the middle of the core weeks as much as we’d like. So rather than mandate it, we've sent a gentle reminder of “Hey, guys, we really like when you're here when it's important. And we would like to see people show up.”

I had concerns about mentorship for younger employees. Are they going to get the exposure to the more seasoned leaders in the company? There's been some intentional efforts by leaders to spend the time with the younger employees to get them in the office.

We only do one week in July and one week in December, because people are traveling those months. In the summer we do a farmers market one day a week, or we have food trucks. We specifically put our town hall meetings on days we know people are going to be in, then we'll do a happy hour with everybody. We never used to serve alcohol on campus — so that's kind of new, and people are responsible.

Have other challenges come up?

What to do with all the empty space? Haven't figured that out yet. It's a big campus, it’s a beautiful campus. It's very open, lots of natural light. We have a daycare center, we have a really nice fitness facility, we have a full-size basketball court, we have a health clinic. (Smucker said the health clinic was discontinued due to declining use.)

On an off day, there's still a couple hundred people there, but it feels empty because everybody's so spread out. So we haven't answered the question: do we still maintain all the space we have? But we’ve talked about ideas like [converting] part of the office into condos.

What do you think of companies who are pushing a more traditional return to office?

You have to do what's right for each company. New York is a different ball of wax. You look at the banks. Look at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. David [Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs] and Jamie [Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan] are taking a more old-school approach.

It's hard, because on one hand, you need to do what's right for your employees. On the other hand, you have all these empty buildings down here. And you have all this real estate. If I were in their shoes, would I do something different? Maybe. But I know what's worked for us.

