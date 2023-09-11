(Bloomberg) -- J.M. Smucker Co. has inked committed financing to help fund its $5.6 billion purchase of Hostess Brands Inc., the maker of Twinkies snack cakes, in the latest sign the debt markets are still open to financing mergers and acquisitions.

Orrville, Ohio-based Smucker secured a $5.2 billion bridge loan from Bank of America Corp. and RBC Capital Markets LLC, according to a news release Monday.

Read: J.M. Smucker to Buy Twinkies Maker Hostess for $5.6 Billion

It’s yet another sign that banks stand ready to lend to select companies for M&A deals as the amount of debt-financed transactions has yet to pick up in the third quarter. In July, Biogen Inc. secured a $1.5 billion bridge loan for its purchase of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. But still, only $9.2 billion of investment-grade loans supporting such deals were sold so far this quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s down nearly 70% compared to the same period last year, the data show.

Smucker also plans to fund the cash portion of the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand, a term loan and long-term bonds, the release said.

Hostess declined to comment, while Smucker didn’t respond to request for comment.

Bridge loans are typically later replaced with permanent financing in the bond market that is sold to institutional investors. The purchase is expected to close in the third quarter of the company’s current fiscal year ending April 30, 2024, adding to the few debt deals that need to be funded in the bond market in the coming months.

In the Pipeline

The clock is ticking for companies looking to finance M&A deals with bonds, with at least seven expected to close by the start of 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s pushing some borrowers toward a market heartened by relatively strong economic indicators in the US.

BNP Paribas is forecasting a wave of $25 billion and $30 billion of new financing for M&A deals to hit blue-chip bond markets by the end of 2023, with borrowers and investors alike growing more comfortable with the idea of higher-for-longer interest rates.

That issuance stands to bring the year’s total to roughly $175 billion — an increase of 15% compared to a year earlier, Christopher Forshner, head of high-grade finance at BNP Paribas, said in an interview.

“The market is in excellent shape and would welcome all of that supply, quite frankly,” he said. “We expect the fourth quarter to be be strong from an issuance perspective, in large part because of the resilient economic backdrop.”

(Updates to add company comment in fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.