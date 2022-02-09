(Bloomberg) -- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc is confident it can pass on higher costs to customers amid growing demand for paper-based products, as the Irish packaging firm expects inflationary pressures to persist for at least the entire year.

While costs are climbing for anything from equipment to packaging raw materials, clients care most about actually receiving their orders, Chief Executive Officer Tony Smurfit said Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected full-year earnings.

“Right now the most important thing for our customers is to have security of supply,” the CEO said in an interview. “We’re pushing forward our costs but at the same time there’s a degree of appreciation that we’re able to deliver when many others are struggling.”

The company is benefiting from a boom in online shopping and efforts to replace plastic with paper packaging. Pent-up demand and savings along with U.S. infrastructure spending may help protect sales as some of the pandemic-related growth wanes, the CEO said.

Smurfit gained 2% as of 3:25 p.m. in Dublin.

