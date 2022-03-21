(Bloomberg) -- Snam SpA Chief Executive Officer Marco Alvera is set to leave the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Since he was appointed in 2016, Alvera has been leading Snam’s push into green gas and hydrogen as well as the development of key infrastructures, including the Trans Adriatic pipeline Tap.

Alvera, 46, is set to leave the company at the end of his second term in April, when Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, which controls Snam, will appoint a successor, said the people who asked not to be named as the matter is private. Alvera may be working on a new industrial energy venture, the people said.

A spokesperson for Snam and Alverà declined to comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.