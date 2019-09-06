(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. rose, extending its lead as the best internet stock of the year, as Nomura Instinet predicted that new users of its social-messaging app may double the company’s own forecast.

Downloads for Snapchat continued to show strong growth in August, rising 21% from a year ago, according to a monthly data tracker by Nomura. At this rate, analyst Mark Kelley said Snap will add between 5.5 million and 10 million users this quarter, above a range of 2 million to 4 million projected by the company.

Snap climbed as much as 3.9% as of 12:55 p.m. in New York, bucking a broad retreat in technology shares. Up in all but one month, the stock has surged 197% this year, making it the best performer in the Nasdaq Internet Index.

Read more: Snap Unveils a New Version of Video-Recording Spectacles

The outperformance comes as the company continues to tap teenagers’ growing love for augmented reality. It’s a turnaround from last year, when the stock tumbled amid some leadership changes and a disastrous redesign that alienated users.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kamaron Leach in New York at kleach6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net, Lu Wang

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.