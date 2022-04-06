(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. said it paid women in Britain 53% less than men when judging median hourly wages, with several of its tech rivals still lagging the U.K. average.

The tech sector has become one of the U.K.’s best paid industries after firms including Google and Facebook have hired thousands of developers in the country.

Men heavily outnumber women in better-paid roles like engineering and product development, Snap said in its report on the numbers. Some 85% of the best-paid quartile at the business were men. Stock-based compensation also vests more frequently at Snap than some rivals; if it was excluded, the gap would be 20%, the company said.

One of its top competitors TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance Inc., said it paid women an average of 30% less than men. TikTok said the binary definition of gender required in reporting doesn’t represent its position on gender identification.

Since 2017, every U.K. business with more than 250 employees has had to report their pay gap averages. The median man at a U.K. business was paid 9.8% more than the median woman last year, compared with 10% in 2020, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of filings submitted to the government. The gap was 9.2% when businesses were first required to report the data in 2017.

See the data: U.K. Finance, Mining and Construction Failing on Gender Pay Gap

Here’s how those numbers stack up against the U.K. arms of other big tech firms this time around, all of which are in favor of men:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google had a difference of 15%, also pointing to a lack of women in engineering, as well as senior leadership

Twitter Inc. said its men were paid 13% more than women

Apple Inc. reported a 9% difference across its three U.K. units, rising to 19% at the two not focused on retail

Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook posted a gap of 8%

Microsoft Corp. said its figure was 7%

Amazon.com Inc. said the overall gap at its U.K. workforce was 0.8%

The headline median gap shows the difference between men’s and women’s average earnings regardless of role or seniority. Several companies distinguish that metric from “pay equity” -- the figure awarded for people with the same role and tenure.

Other outliers in the tech sector included Japan’s NEC Software, with men paid 42% more than women, chipmaker Intel Corp. at 32%, payments operator PayPal Holdings Inc. at 30%, and German cloud provider SAP SE, with a gap of 28%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.