(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. has hired Kristen O’Hara to be its global head of business solutions, filling a role similar to the top sales job that opened early this year.

O’Hara was previously the chief marketing officer, global media of Time Warner Inc., now WarnerMedia. She will start in September and report to Imran Khan, Snap’s chief strategy officer.

Snap, owner of Snapchat, the photo-sharing mobile app, has been transitioning from direct advertising sales to an automatic system. The change means the sales team’s primary role is to help advertisers understand their strategy. O’Hara could help ensure more consistency in Snap’s performance. The Los Angeles-based company has missed Wall Street’s expectations for advertising sales four of its six quarters as a public company.

