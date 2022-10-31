(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. must turn over some emails from Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel and other top executives for use in Meta Platforms Inc.’s defense from a government antitrust challenge, a judge ruled Monday.

Judge James Boasberg said emails from C-suite executives like Spiegel on how Snap views the competitive landscape were relevant to Meta’s defense in a Federal Trade Commission case that accuses the social network of illegally maintaining a monopoly. Boasberg held off on deciding some issues, including how much Snap must turn over about its investors and 2017 initial public offering, and ordered lawyers for Snap and Meta to negotiate over additional details.

The FTC sued the Facebook parent company in 2020, alleging Meta monopolized the social networking market through its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. Meta denies the allegations and argues the market is highly competitive with rivals like Snap and ByteDance’s TikTok offering alternatives to its platforms.

Meta subpoenaed documents from hundreds of rivals to use in its defense, and Snap objected to the request, saying it was “overbroad and abusive.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.