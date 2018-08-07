Snap sees users drop for first time in Q2; sales beat estimates

Snap Inc. (SNAP.N) reported its first-ever quarterly drop in daily Snapchat users, signaling that a controversial redesign of the social-media app earlier this year is still hindering growth. Still, revenue topped projections as demand increased for the company’s mobile advertisements.

Second-quarter daily average users fell 2 per cent from the previous period to 188 million, missing the average analyst estimate of 193 million. The period that ended in June was the first full quarter in which all users shifted to a new version of Snapchat that separates content from a user’s friends and content from public figures.

The overhaul of the once fast-growing app turned some users away, and more people are flocking to Facebook Inc.’s Instagram, which has successfully copied Snap’s most popular features. Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel defended his strategy, saying that while the redesign was the primary reason for fewer daily users, “we believe that this is an important evolution of our product that will help drive future growth in engagement,” according to his prepared remarks.

The Los Angeles-based company noted that monthly average users -- a measure it has never given a number for -- are still growing, and that sales are rising, too. Snap’s second-quarter sales climbed 44 per cent from a year earlier to US$262.3 million, Snap said Tuesday in a statement. That exceeded the US$249.8 million average analyst estimate.

Shares of Snap bounced between gains and declines in extended trading following the report, after climbing less than 1 per cent to US$13.12 in New York. The stock has declined 10 per cent this year.

Snap, which makes a mobile app for sending photo and video messages that disappear, needs to attract more users in order to draw higher revenue long-term. Snap has been working to to carve out a slice of the digital-advertising market dominated by online giants Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

The company, which has historically been secretive about its future prospects, decided it was time to provide a forecast. Snap said Tuesday that third-quarter revenue would be US$265 million to US$290 million. Analysts on average project US$289.9 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It was the company’s first time providing any sort of future outlook, after appointing a new chief financial officer, Tim Stone, who was previously at Amazon.com Inc. Since going public in March 2017, Snap has missed analysts’ sales projections most quarters.

“There has been a disconnect over the past year between trends at the company and Wall Street expectations,” said Brian White, an analyst at Monness Crespi Hardt & Co., in a note to investors.