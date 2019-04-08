(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. rallied in pre-market trading on Monday, building on recent momentum that has helped the stock more than double from a December low, and which has put it on track to open at its highest level since August.

The stock rose 4.3 percent before the bell, suggesting a third straight positive session for the social media company. As of its Friday close, Snap has gained about 140 percent off a December low.

Last week’s 7.4 percent gain was fueled by Snap’s announcement of a suite of new products and services, including a video-game business. Analysts praised the news, with at least two firms upgrading their view on the stock.

RBC Capital Markets, in an upgrade to outperform that was published after the market closed on Friday, cited product innovation and a potential return to growth in daily active users. Analyst Mark Mahaney also pointed to “early evidence that Android platform improvements are finally gaining traction.”

Social-media investors will also be watching Pinterest Inc., which is seeking to raise as much as $1.28 billion in an initial public offering. The IPO could give the maker of online inspiration boards a market valuation of about $9 billion, which would value the company below the amount it reached in its last private valuation.

