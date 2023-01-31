(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. has persuaded more than 2 million users to pay for special features on its Snapchat social-media app, known for its disappearing messages and face-changing filters.

The subscription service, known as Snapchat+, gives people exclusive access to options such as the ability to customize the notification sound for each friend on the app, change the background in chats, and have messages sent to celebrities land at the top of their inboxes.

Snap has spent the past two quarters scaling back operations and narrowing its focus to three priorities: adding users and getting them to spend more time on Snapchat; jump-starting revenue growth; and investing in augmented reality technology.

The Santa Monica, California-based company launched Snapchat+ in June, selling it to users in a handful of countries including US, UK, Germany and United Arab Emirates for $3.99 a month. With more than 2 million users, that means the company could be bringing in an additional $100 million a year from Snapchat+, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company hasn’t disclosed the exact revenue figure.

