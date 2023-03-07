SNB Chief Says Policy Still Too Loose, Warns More Hikes Possible

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank hasn’t yet done enough to bring inflation back down to target, according to President Thomas Jordan.

“The SNB’s monetary policy is still too loose to return inflation back to price stability in the medium term,” Jordan said Tuesday at Zurich University. “We cannot exclude that we have to tighten further.”

Jordan’s speech is his first public appearance after data on Monday showed a surprise acceleration of Swiss inflation. While the country still has the lowest consumer-price growth of any developed economy, it is now approaching the 3.5% peak last seen in August.

To make matters worse, an underlying measure, which strips out volatile prices of energy and food, suggests that price pressures are becoming more broadly entrenched.

“The SNB has to act to reach price stability in the medium term again,” the SNB chief said. “The barren Swiss labor market can lead to second- and third-round effects happening more easily.”

In the tightening cycle that kicked off in June, the SNB already raised its key rate by 175 basis points, with officials scheduled to meet for their next quarterly decision in two weeks time. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey predicts another half-point hike on March 23, yet some economists now expect that officials led by Jordan will respond to the renewed inflationary pressures with a 75 basis-point increase.

Still, the central bank chief also said that increasing borrowing costs isn’t the only option: “We can raise rates, but also sell foreign currency — and we have sold foreign currency in the past.”

