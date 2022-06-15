(Bloomberg) -- It’s time for the Swiss National Bank to raise interest rates, President Thomas Jordan got told by his former academic supervisor on the eve of a decision where investors are speculating he might do just that.

The advice was delivered by Ernst Baltensperger, a professor emeritus at the University of Bern, in an opinion piece in the Neue Zuercher Zeitung published on Wednesday.

“The SNB is in a position to keep the inflation dynamic under control,” he wrote. “The SNB must now have the courage to allow a nominal franc appreciation, which prevents further inflation imports. That means normalizing interest rates, reducing the inflated currency reserves and returning to its monetary policy concept.”

Financial markets are betting on an increase in the world’s lowest rate, while forecasters reckon the SNB will wait for the European Central Bank to begin enacting its own plans for tightening. Even so, the outcome of the decision on Thursday is a “close call,” according to Nadia Gharbi, an economist at Banque Pictet & Cie SA.

Baltensperger, a former staffer at the SNB, said that the central bank was right in its approach of defending the level of the franc in past years, but should now shift strategy.

“If it executes its script correctly, the SNB has a chance to emerge victorious from the problematic monetary policy phase of the recent past,” he said. “The SNB will surely know how to use this opportunity.”

Jordan’s PhD dissertation under Baltensperger, published in 1994, presciently looked at the euro area’s highly indebted member states.

