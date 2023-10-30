(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank is cutting the amount of money lenders can get by parking funds at the central bank, a move that’s set to save it about 600 million francs ($660 million) per year in interest costs.

The move follows a series of interest-rate hikes that lifted the SNB policy rate to 1.75% from a low of minus 0.75%. With the policy rate determining the interest on so-called sight deposits, that was increasing the amount the SNB had to pay out.

Cutting the interest payments may help the SNB to avoid political criticism that it’s giving too much money to banks, particularly in a year that saw the nation shocked by the collapse of Credit Suisse. It was taken over by rival UBS Group AG in a deal backed by a government guarantee and central bank liquidity.

In addition, the SNB suffered a record loss in 2022, forcing it to skip its annual payout to the federal government and cantons for only the second time in its history. That dividend pause will likely be repeated for 2023, according to economists at UBS.

From December, the SNB will stop paying banks for the money they are required to keep at the institution as a minimum reserve, it said Monday. It will also change a calculation to lower the amount of funds that are fully eligible to earn interest. The changes will reduce interest costs but won’t impact monetary policy, it said.

The combined measures will save the SNB some 621 million francs per year, according to Karsten Junius, chief economist at Bank J Safra Sarasin Ltd. in Zurich.

“Saving interest costs is no primary target, but central banks need to watch their profitability so they keep their independence,” he said, highlighting that the European Central Bank made a similar move earlier this year. “It’s refreshingly honest that the SNB admits that.”

SNB Changes From Dec. 1

Scrapping remuneration on sight deposits up to the level of the minimum reserves

Lowering the threshold factor applied in the tiered remuneration of sight deposits to 25 from 28 For sight deposits up to the threshold, the SNB policy rate will apply Deposits above this will be get the policy rate minus a discount of 0.5 percentage points



Switzerland’s central bank has a tradition of announcing changes outside of its quarterly policy reviews and Monday’s move came as a surprise. The central bank is set to report nine-month earnings on Tuesday, and rate setters’ next official gathering is on Dec. 14. Economists predict they will hold borrowing costs for a second consecutive meeting.

Still, SNB Vice President Martin Schlegel has said that further rate increases “cannot be ruled out” if needed to curb inflation. He spoke in an interview published Sunday in SonntagsBlick.

Switzerland already introduced a tiered system for sight-deposit remuneration in September 2022, when it exited negative interest rates. Central banks across Europe are struggling to figure out how to avoid losses on bank deposits after ending years of ultra-low borrowing costs.

While Switzerland’s central bank only skips payouts, other central banks require capital injections from their governments. Sweden’s Riksbank announced earlier this month that it will need more than $7 billion to cover losses as it sees assets amassed during a period of low inflation lose value.

