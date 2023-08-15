(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank will no longer publish statistics about financial institutions by bank category, as there is only one big bank left in the country.

“Following the acquisition of Credit Suisse Group AG by UBS Group AG on 12 June 2023, the previously published big banks category now comprises institutions of just one group,” it said in a statement on Tuesday. “To continue to ensure data confidentiality, figures for the big banks category can therefore no longer be published.”

Until now, the SNB has published statistics on Swiss banks broken down by classification, for example “big banks” and “regional and savings banks.” But after the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, UBS is the only bank left in the “big banks” category, so publishing data in that bracket would threaten UBS’s privacy.

Statistics starting June 30 will only show aggregate data for all Swiss banks, the SNB said. It’s assessing whether categories can be provided for selected data and is also evaluating alternative breakdowns, according to the statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.