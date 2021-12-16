(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank currently has no plans to change the exemption threshold for negative interest rates, according to President Thomas Jordan.

“Not at this moment,” he told Bloomberg in response to a question about whether any steps were warranted to reverse a rise in money market rates. “It is very important that we maintain the control over short-term interest rates so that the SARON remains in the neighborhood of our SNB policy rate.”

Prior to the SNB’s policy announcement on Thursday, there had been speculation the SNB could reduce the exemptions granted to banks on the amount of cash hit by negative interest rates to push the rate for lending secured funds overnight back toward the -0.75% . That’s where the SNB’s policy benchmark is set.

The drift higher in the Swiss Average Rate Overnight, known as SARON for short, is “no concern for us. It’s slightly higher than our SNB policy rate,” Jordan said. “But of course we would have all the instruments in order to control most of the SARON so that it remains close to our policy rate.”

