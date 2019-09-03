SNB Hasn’t Seen Surge in Cash Demand With Onset of Negative Rate

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The Swiss National Bank’s introduction of negative interest rates didn’t lead to a “substantial change” in the public’s demand for cash, according to President Thomas Jordan.

Jordan spoke in Bern on Tuesday, just over a week before European Central Bank policy makers are expected to boost monetary stimulus, which could add to pressure on the Swiss franc and force the SNB cut its already ultra-low policy rate of -0.75% even further.

“Of course there’s this discussion in the context of negative interest rates, but the experience of the last four years has shown that there wasn’t a radical change in demand for banknotes,” Jordan said at an event introducing Switzerland’s new 100 franc ($101) note.

While the use of cash is dwindling in some countries, Jordan said that in Switzerland paying with bills remained popular and that he thought cash would remain in use for a long time.

To contact the reporter on this story: Catherine Bosley in Zurich at cbosley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Jan Dahinten

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.